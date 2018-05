May 2 (Reuters) - Graybar:

* REPORTED NET SALES OF $1.6 BILLION FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018, A 7 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* NET INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS $21.1 MILLION, A 19.3 PERCENT INCREASE FROM Q1 OF 2017