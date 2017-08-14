FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great Ajax announces public offering of convertible notes
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 8:24 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Great Ajax announces public offering of convertible notes

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Great Ajax Corp:

* Great Ajax Corp announces public offering of convertible notes

* Great Ajax Corp - commencing an underwritten public offering of convertible senior notes due 2024

* Great Ajax Corp - ‍is commencing an underwritten public offering of convertible senior notes due 2024​

* Great Ajax Corp - notes will pay interest quarterly at a rate of 7.25% per annum and will mature on April 30, 2024

* Great Ajax - to use net proceeds from this offering to acquire extra mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets consistent with investment strategy​

* Great Ajax - notes represent an additional offering of company's 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2024, of which $87.5 million were previously issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

