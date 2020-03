BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Amends Offer To Decrease Purchase Amount Payable For Shares To $350 Mln

March 11 (Reuters) - Great Canadian Gaming Corp:

* GREAT CANADIAN GAMING - AMENDED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFER TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PURCHASE AMOUNT PAYABLE FOR COMMON SHARES FROM $500 MILLION TO $350 MILLION

* GREAT CANADIAN GAMING - ALSO EXTENDED EXPIRY TIME OF OFFER TO 5:00 PM TORONTO TIME ON MARCH 25, 2020

* GREAT CANADIAN GAMING - IN ADDITION, CONDITIONS OF OFFER ALSO AMENDED TO BE APPLIED IN RESPECT OF EVENTS THAT OCCUR ONLY FROM MARCH 10, 2020 ONWARD

* GREAT CANADIAN GAMING - HAS BEEN MONITORING LOCAL AND GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS INVOLVING OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* GREAT CANADIAN GAMING - HAS BEEN MONITORING LOCAL AND GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS INVOLVING OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* GREAT CANADIAN GAMING - HAS CONSIDERED IMPACT CORONAVIRUS COULD HAVE ON BUSINESS, HAS BEEN DEVELOPING STRATEGY TO RESPOND TO POSSIBLE OUTCOMES