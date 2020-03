BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Announces Temporary Suspension Of Gaming Facilities In Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia. New Brunswick, Until Further Notice

March 16 (Reuters) - Great Canadian Gaming Corp:

* GREAT CANADIAN GAMING - ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF GAMING FACILITIES IN ONTARIO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, NOVA SCOTIA. NEW BRUNSWICK, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP - NO CASES OF COVID-19 VIRUS HAVE BEEN REPORTED BY ANY GUESTS OR EMPLOYEES OF COMPANY AT ANY OF ITS PROPERTIES

* GREAT CANADIAN GAMING - TERMINATED OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $350 MILLION OF ITS SHARES WHICH WAS DUE ON MARCH 25, 2020

* GREAT CANADIAN GAMING- TERMINATED OFFER TO PURCHASE SHARES UP AS A RESULT OF SHARE PRICE, MARKET INDEX CONDITIONS TO ISSUER BID NOT BEING SATISFIED