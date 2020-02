Feb 19 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings Ltd:

* Q4 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$287.0 MILLION VERSUS S$136.9 MILLION

* Q4 GROSS PREMIUMS S$ 3,236.6 MILLION VERSUS S$2,996.2 MILLION

* RECOMMEND FINAL ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 50 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE