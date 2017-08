July 25 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings Ltd:

* Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders S$ 279.5 million versus S$102.2 million

* Qtrly gross premiums S$2.46 billion versus S$2.28 billion

* Declares interim tax exempt (one-tier) dividend of 10 cents per ordinary share for FY ending 31 December 2017, to be paid on 31 August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: