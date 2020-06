June 25 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings

* ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT OF US$70 MILLION IN AXIATA DIGITAL’S FINANCIAL SERVICES BUSINESS

* INVESTMENT VIA NEWLY CREATED HOLDING CO WHOLLY OWNED BY AXIATA DIGITAL

* PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT TO FUND EXPANSION PLANS FOR AXIATA DIGITAL’S DFS BUSINESS OVER NEXT YEAR IN MALAYSIA & REGION

* CO TAKES A 21.875% STAKE IN BOOST HOLDINGS, HOLDING CO OF AXIATA'S DFS