March 12 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Corp:

* GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.60 PER SHARE; BOARD DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION OF $0.25 PER SHARE ($0.083 PER SHARE PER MONTH)

* GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP - NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE ON DEC 31, 2017 WAS $12.42, VERSUS $12.38 PER SHARE ON SEPT 30, 2017