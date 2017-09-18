FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2017 / 10:53 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Great Elm Capital Group enters into agreement to establish operating and governance independence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Group Inc

* Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. enters into agreement to establish operating and governance independence

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍names Peter Reed CEO of Great Elm Capital Group​

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍As part of agreements, Mast and their respective affiliates entered into a standstill and voting agreement​

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍Now fully separate from mast, Great Elm executed a cost reduction program for its investment management team​

* Great Elm Capital Group- As part of the agreement will no longer provide services to mast

* Great Elm Capital Group - ‍great Elm, Mast, Northern Right entered into agreements that facilitate co’s transition to an independent operating entity

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍Principal of note issued by a Great Elm subsidiary to mast was reduced by $7.3 million​

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍great Elm, Mast, Northern Right terminated their cost sharing agreement​

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍Jeffrey Serota was elected chairman of Great Elm’s board of directors​

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍As part of transaction, Mast has right to purchase from Great Elm an additional 420,000 shares of Great Elm common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
