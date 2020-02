Feb 27 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Group Inc:

* GREAT ELM CAPITAL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF $30 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND NEW BOARD MEMBERS

* GREAT ELM CAPITAL GROUP INC - JASON REESE WILL JOIN BOARD AS EXECUTIVE CO-CHAIRMAN ALONGSIDE CO-CHAIRMAN JEFFREY SEROTA