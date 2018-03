March 6 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Corp:

* GREAT ELM CAPITAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS, INVESTMENT IN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE UNDER LONG-TERM LEASE TO CREDIT-WORTHY TENANT AND NEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AGREEMENTS

* GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MILLION