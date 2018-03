March 23 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Group Inc:

* GREAT ELM CAPITAL GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 21, RICHARD CHERNICOFF RESIGNED AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND MEMBER OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* GREAT ELM CAPITAL GROUP INC - FOLLOWING CHERNICOFF'S DEPARTURE, NUMBER OF MEMBERS ON BOARD DECREASED TO 7 PERSONS Source text: (bit.ly/2DNwAgs)