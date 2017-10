Aug 14 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Corp

* Great Elm Capital Corp announces second quarter 2017 financial results; net investment income of $0.29 per share; board declares fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share ($0.083 per share per month)

* Great Elm Capital Corp - ‍net assets on June 30, 2017 were approximately $153.7 million; net asset value per share on June 30, 2017 was $13.29​