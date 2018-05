May 2 (Reuters) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE $146.6 MILLION

* GREAT LAKES - EXCLUDING CHARGES RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING, QTRLY REPORTED NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.6 MILLION

* GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK - DREDGING BACKLOG WAS $474.9 MILLION AT END OF Q1, DECREASE OF $36.4 MILLION COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* GREAT LAKES - TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $513.0 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: