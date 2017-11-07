FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Great Lakes reports Q3 revenue $163.3 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

* Great lakes reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $163.3 million

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - in ‍Q3 of 2017, co recognized a $2.0 million restructuring charge, related entirely to severance​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock-estimate that restructuring will result in annual EBITDA cost savings of approximately $40 million to be fully realized in 2019​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock-‍in Q3 co experienced delays due to hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria & Jose, causing work stoppage on projects in impacted areas​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock-‍dredging backlog was $427.8 million at end of Q3, which is a decrease of $39.9 million compared to backlog at december 31, 2016​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - expect that E&I segment will remain in an operating loss position for full year 2017​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp qtrly loss per share attributable to continuing operations​ $‍0.08

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp- ‍total company backlog at september 30, 2017 was $486.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

