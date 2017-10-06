FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Great Lakes to close out co's Brazil operations in first part of Q4​
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Great Lakes to close out co's Brazil operations in first part of Q4​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp:

* Great Lakes CEO provides business update

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍changes will result in a restructuring charge of approximately $42-$47 million​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - “‍as noted on qtrly earnings call on August 2, we are executing a deep dive into our operational and financial performance”​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍majority of charge will be recognized in third and fourth quarters of 2017​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - the ‍reductions, majority in fixed costs, expected to generate annual cost savings of about $40 million to be realized in 2019​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍sea-trials expected to take about 10 days but may be delayed by tropical storm nate, which is projected to impact gulf of mexico​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - ‍as a result of operational review, in first part of Q4, management will execute a plan to close out co’s Brazil operations​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍commissioning phase of ellis island was impacted by hurricane irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.