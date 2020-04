BRIEF-Great Panther Announces Temporary Suspension Of Mexican Operations

April 3 (Reuters) - Great Panther Mining Ltd:

* GREAT PANTHER ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MEXICAN OPERATIONS

* GREAT PANTHER MINING LTD SAYS INITIATED SUSPENSION OF MINING AND PROCESSING ACTIVITIES AT GUANAJUATO MINE COMPLEX AND TOPIA MINE UNTIL APRIL 30, 2020

* GREAT PANTHER MINING LTD - SUSPENSION COMPLIES WITH DIRECTIVE OF MEXICAN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 31, 2020 TO MITIGATE SPREAD OF COVID-19

* GREAT PANTHER MINING LTD SAYS MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS AT TUCANO MINE CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED AT THIS TIME

* GREAT PANTHER MINING LTD - BEGUN RAMPING DOWN ACTIVITIES AT BOTH GMC AND TOPIA MINES AND WILL RETAIN ONLY ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL DURING SUSPENSION PERIOD

* GREAT PANTHER MINING LTD - NO CONFIRMED OR SUSPECTED CASES OF COVID-19 ACROSS CO’S GLOBAL MINING OPERATIONS, PROJECTS, AND CORPORATE OFFICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: