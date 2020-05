BRIEF-Great Panther Mining Says Two Employees In Nearby Communities Of Tucano Gold Mine In Brazil Tested Positive For COVID-19

May 6 (Reuters) - Great Panther Mining Ltd:

* TWO EMPLOYEES THAT LIVE IN NEARBY COMMUNITIES OF TUCANO GOLD MINE IN NORTHERN BRAZIL TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 VIRUS

* BOTH EMPLOYEES ARE STABLE WITH MILD SYMPTOMS AND REMAIN IN ISOLATION AT HOME MONITORED DAILY BY LOCAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

* OPERATIONS AT TUCANO NOT BEEN IMPACTED, MINE HAS CONTINUED TO OPERATE AT FULL CAPACITY WITH STRICT COVID-19 MITIGATION PROTOCOLS

* PLANNING TO RESUME SAFE RAMP-UP OF OPERATIONS AT TOPIA MINE ON MAY 18;GUANAJUATO MINE COMPLEX TO RESTART ACTIVITIES ON MAY 30