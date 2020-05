May 13 (Reuters) - Great Panther Mining Ltd:

* GREAT PANTHER PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 AND PLANNED RESTART OF MEXICAN OPERATIONS

* GREAT PANTHER MINING LTD - TWO ADDITIONAL EMPLOYEES AND ONE CONTRACT EMPLOYEE HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, BRINGING COMPANY-WIDE TOTAL TO FIVE

* GREAT PANTHER MINING LTD - ALL AFFECTED EMPLOYEES ARE STABLE WITH MILD SYMPTOMS AND REMAIN IN ISOLATION MONITORED BY LOCAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES