BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​

* Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2017 production results
* Gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces for Q3
* Q3 production results consistent with previous quarter & fall in line with company’s annual guidance
* Qtrly silver production increased 4% to 532,803 silver ounces
* Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million Ag eq oz for 2017
* Q3 consolidated metal production increased 13% to 1.08 million silver equivalent ounces
* Maintaining previously issued AISC guidance for 2017 of U$14 - 16 per payable silver ounce