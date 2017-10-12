FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd:

* Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2017 production results

* Gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​ for Q3

* Q3 ‍production results consistent with previous quarter & fall in line with company’s annual guidance ​

* Qtrly ‍silver production increased 4% to 532,803 silver ounces​

* Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million Ag eq oz for 2017​

* Q3 ‍consolidated metal production increased 13% to 1.08 million silver equivalent ounces​

* Maintaining previously issued AISC guidance for 2017 of U$14 - 16 per payable silver ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.