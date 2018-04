April 10 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd:

* GREAT PANTHER SILVER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED METAL PRODUCTION INCREASED 42% TO 1,031,937 SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES

* QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION INCREASED 35% TO 491,063 SILVER OUNCES

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASED 13% TO 5,831 GOLD OUNCES

* COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF 4.0 MILLION - 4.1 MILLION AG EQ OZ (AT A 70:1 SILVER TO GOLD RATIO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: