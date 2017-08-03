FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports 6 pct rise in Q2 silver production
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 12:15 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports 6 pct rise in Q2 silver production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd:

* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly metal production increased 6 pct to a record 1.1 million ag eq oz versus q2 2016

* Qtrly silver production increased 6 pct to 569,229 silver ounces versus q2 2016

* Says company’s production and cost guidance for year ending december 31, 2017 remains unchanged

* Sees full year 2017 capital expenditure of $6.3 million – $7.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.