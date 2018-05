May 2 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd:

* GREAT PANTHER SILVER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.00

* COMPANY’S PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION 491,063 OUNCES VERSUS 366,435 OUNCES

* GUIDANCE FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND EE&D EXPENSES FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 ALSO REMAINS UNCHANGED