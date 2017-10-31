FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports quarterly earnings of $0.0 per share
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 12:28 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports quarterly earnings of $0.0 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly metal production increased 13% to 1,080,483 Ag eq oz‍​

* Says qtrly AISC increased 15% to $13.75‍​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces; Qtrly silver production increased 4% to 532,803 silver ounces‍​‍​

* ‍​Company’s production and cost guidance for the year ending December 31, 2017 remains unchanged

* Qtrly revenue $18.3 million versus $15.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
