FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Great Portland Estates H1 ‍EPRA NAV per share of 813 pence​
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2017 / 7:15 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Great Portland Estates H1 ‍EPRA NAV per share of 813 pence​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc

* Interim dividend up 8.1 percent to 4 penceper share

* H1 ‍portfolio valuation up 1.0% 2 (developments: up 1.6% )​

* H1 ‍rental value growth of 0.7% 2 (0.5% offices, 1.7% retail); yield contraction of 4 bps​

* H1 ‍total property return of 2.4%, with capital return of 1.0% v IPD Central London (quarterly index) of 2.9%​

* H1 ‍EPRA NAV per share of 813 pence​

* ‍Upgraded rental value growth guidance for financial year: range now +1.5% to minus 2.5%​

* ‍Total accounting return of 2.6% over six months; interim dividend per share of 4.0 pence, up 8.1%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.