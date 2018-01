Jan 25 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc:

* IN QUARTER, 21 NEW LETTINGS (208,600 SQ FT) SIGNED GENERATING ANNUAL RENT OF £10.7 MILLION (CO‘S SHARE: £7.2 MILLION)​

* ‍"WITH PRO FORMA LTV OF ONLY 7% FOLLOWING THESE SALES, PROPOSING TO RETURN NET PROCEEDS OF £306 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS"​