July 10 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates PLC:

* 69% OF JUNE RENT COLLECTED TO DATE INCLUDING AMOUNTS COVERED BY RENT DEPOSITS;

* 82% OF MARCH RENT NOW COLLECTED INCLUDING DRAWN DEPOSITS; 70% EXCLUDING DEPOSITS

* £4.3 MILLION OF NEW RENT SIGNED IN QUARTER. MARKET LETTINGS 4.4% AHEAD OF MARCH 2020 ERV

* ALL SITES OPEN WITH £47.5 MILLION CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO COME AND TWO COMPLETING IN NEXT FOUR MONTHS, THIRD IN Q3 2021