March 1 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc:

* GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC - ‍SIGNIFICANT LETTINGS AT 55 WELLS STREET, W1​

* GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC - ‍LET 23,700 SQ FT, IN TWO SEPARATE LETTINGS, AT ITS NEW 37,400 SQ FT DEVELOPMENT AT 55 WELLS STREET, W1​

* GREAT PORTLAND - ‍NEW TENANTS WILL PAY A TOTAL RENT OF £2.1 MILLION, AT AN AVERAGE OF 4% AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 2017 ERV​