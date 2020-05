BRIEF-Great Portland Estates Says No Employees Furloughed & No Plans To Access Any UK Government Covid-19 Funding

May 20 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates PLC:

* GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES FULL YEAR RESULTS 2020

* FY IFRS AND EPRA NAV PER SHARE OF 868 PENCE, UP 1.8% OVER TWELVE MONTHS; NET ASSETS OF £2,203.1 MILLION

* TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 12.6 PENCE, UP 3.3% ON 2019, INCLUDING FINAL DIVIDEND OF 7.9 PENCE

* FY IFRS PROFIT AFTER TAX OF £51.8 MILLION (2019: £49.5 MILLION)

* NO GPE EMPLOYEES FURLOUGHED AND NO CURRENT PLANS TO ACCESS ANY UK GOVERNMENT COVID-19 FUNDING

* 71.0% OF MARCH QUARTER RENTS COLLECTED (62.9% WITHIN SEVEN WORKING DAYS)