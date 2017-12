Dec 18 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc:

* ‍GRP SELLS 240 BLACKFRIARS ROAD, SE1​

* CO‘S 50/50 JV EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL 240 BLACKFRIARS ROAD TO CLIENTS OF WOLFE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

* ‍DEAL‘S HEADLINE PRICE OF £266.5 MILLION REFLECTS A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 3.94% AND A CAPITAL VALUE OF £1,176 PER SQ FT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: