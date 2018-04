BRIEF-Great Portland Estates sells London properties for 49.6 mln stg

April 23 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates PLC:

* SELLS 78/92 GREAT PORTLAND STREET AND 15/19 RIDING HOUSE STREET, W1

* GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES - HEADLINE PRICE OF £49.6 MILLION, REFLECTS A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 3.9% ON A TOPPED UP BASIS AND A CAPITAL VALUE OF £1,362 PER SQ FT.

* SOLD FREEHOLD OF 78/92 GREAT PORTLAND STREET AND 15/19 RIDING HOUSE STREET ( “PROPERTY”) TO M&G REAL ESTATE.

* AFTER DEDUCTION FOR OUTSTANDING TENANT INCENTIVES AND RENTAL GUARANTEES, NET PRICE IS £48.3 MILLION, AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 2017 BOOK VALUE.