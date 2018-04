BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp Inc says On April 18, Co Approved New Common Stock Repurchase Plan

April 19 (Reuters) - Great Southern Bancorp Inc:

* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC - ON APRIL 18, 2018, CO APPROVED A NEW COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN - SEC FILING

* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP - PLAN AUTHORIZES REPURCHASE OF UP TO 500,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK, REPRESENTING ABOUT 3.5% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES

* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC - NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO'S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006