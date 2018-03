March 20 (Reuters) - Great Southern Bancorp Inc:

* ‍GREAT SOUTHERN BANK-ENTERED PURCHASE, ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS, ALL 4 OF ITS BRANCHES IN OMAHA TO WEST GATE BANK​

* ‍GREAT SOUTHERN BANK - GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET​

* ‍GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MILLION, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS​ Source text: (bit.ly/2G99Ahb) Further company coverage: