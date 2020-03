March 18 (Reuters) - Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Ltd :

* FY REVENUE HK$168.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$144.9 MILLION

* EXPECTS THAT 2020 FISCAL YEAR WILL BE FULL OF CHALLENGES IN VIEW OF GLOBAL MACROECONOMY

* EXPECTS OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF RELEVANT ASSETS & BUSINESSES WILL BE TEMPORARILY AFFECTED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECTS ESTIMATION OF CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES TO BE TEMPORARILY AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)