Dec 1 (Reuters) - Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Ltd :

* ‍GWPA PROPERTY HAS AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 29.9% OF JVCO CLASS A SHARES; TOTAL CONTRIBUTION BY GWPA WILL BE HK$3.19 BILLION​

* APPLICATION MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF CO FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 4 DEC 2017​

* ‍GWPA PROPERTY TO PROVIDE INTEREST-FREE ADVANCE TO JVCO NOT EXCEEDING HK$743.0 MILLION