Feb 13 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc:

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - DECLAN BOLGER APPOINTED CEO, IRISH LIFE GROUP

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - DAVID HARNEY NAMED PRESIDENT AND COO, EUROPE

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - ARSHIL JAMAL NAMED PRESIDENT AND GROUP HEAD, STRATEGY, INVESTMENTS, REINSURANCE AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT