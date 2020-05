BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco Announces Debenture Offering

May 12 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc:

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO ANNOUNCES DEBENTURE OFFERING

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO -AGREED WITH SYNDICATE OF AGENTS FOR SALE ON AGENCY BASIS OF $600 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBENTURES MATURING MAY 14, 2030

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - DEBENTURES WILL BE DATED MAY 14, 2020, WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 14, 2030

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - INTEREST ON DEBENTURES AT 2.379% PER ANNUM WILL BE PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON MAY 14, NOVEMBER 14 IN EACH YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: