July 6 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc:

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO ANNOUNCES DEBENTURE OFFERING

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO - ENTERED AN AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF AGENTS FOR SALE ON AN AGENCY BASIS OF $250 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBENTURES

* INTEREST ON THE DEBENTURES AT THE RATE OF 2.981% PER ANNUM