May 14 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc:

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF US$800 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - PRICED AN OFFERING OF US$300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.047% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - UNIT PRICED $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.581 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: