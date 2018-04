April 26 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc:

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO FINANCE (DELAWARE) LP II ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REDEEM 7.127% SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE JUNE 26, 2068

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - UNIT INTENDS TO REDEEM ALL $500 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS OUTSTANDING 7.127% SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE JUNE 26, 2068 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: