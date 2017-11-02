FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q3 EPS of C$0.587
November 2, 2017 / 3:32 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q3 EPS of C$0.587

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc:

* Great-West Lifeco reports third quarter 2017 net earnings of $581 million, including losses of $175 million related to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.587

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2017 net earnings of $581 million, including losses of $175 million related to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria​

* Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria reduced earnings per common share by $0.177​ in quarter

* Consolidated assets under administration at Sept 30 were about $1.3 trillion, an increase of $46.1 billion from Dec 31, 2016​

* Qtrly total net premiums $8.30 billion versus $8.33 bln‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

