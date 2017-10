Oct 26 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc

* Q3 loss per share C$0.177

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Great-West Lifeco Inc - ‍will record reinsurance loss of $175 million after-tax or $0.177/share for estimated claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma And Maria​

* Great-West Lifeco Inc - the ‍loss estimate will be included in company’s Q3 2017 results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: