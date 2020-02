BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of C$0.55

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc:

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES 6% DIVIDEND INCREASE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE C$0.79 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.55

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO- DECLARED A QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND OF $0.4380 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE MARCH 31, 2020, A 6% INCREASE FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER

* CONSOLIDATED ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION AT DEC 31, 2019 GREW TO OVER $1.6 TRILLION, A 16% INCREASE FROM DEC 31, 2018

* CANADA SALES IN Q4 OF 2019 OF $3.6 BILLION WERE UP 5% FROM Q4 OF 2018 AND 3% FROM THE Q3 OF 2019

* SALES FOR Q4 2019 WERE $42.0 BILLION VERSUS $41.5 BILLION IN Q4 2018