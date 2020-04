April 27 (Reuters) -

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - INTRODUCING REPORTING SEGMENT CHANGES AND ENHANCED EARNINGS DISCLOSURES

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - DIVIDING CURRENT EUROPE SEGMENT INTO TWO SEPARATE REPORTING SEGMENTS - EUROPE AND CAPITAL AND RISK SOLUTIONS

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - EFFECTIVE Q1, CO INTRODUCING ENHANCED NON-IFRS EARNINGS MEASURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: