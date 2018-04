BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco Subsidiary Irish Life Announces Agreement To Acquire Strategic Holding In Invesco Ltd

April 20 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc:

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO SUBSIDIARY IRISH LIFE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC HOLDING IN LEADING INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL CONSULTANCY INVESCO LTD (IRELAND)

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - ITS SUBSIDIARY, IRISH LIFE GROUP LIMITED, HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A STRATEGIC HOLDING IN INVESCO LTD

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE, ALTHOUGH NOT MATERIAL TO GREAT-WEST LIFECO'S FINANCIAL RESULTS