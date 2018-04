April 26 (Reuters) - Great Western Bancorp Inc:

* GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS; RAISES DIVIDEND

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND