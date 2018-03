Feb 28 (Reuters) - Great Western Bancorp Inc:

* GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE SEARCH FOR PRESIDENT

* GREAT WESTERN BANCORP - KEN KARELS, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO FOR BOTH CO AND BANK UNIT

* GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC - COMPANY AND BANK UNIT TO SEPARATE DUTIES OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER