* FY REVENUE OF HK$283 MILLION, DOWN 34.2%

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$168 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$88 MILLION

* CONFIRM NO MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE IN FINANCIAL POSITION OR OPERATION OF GROUP FROM COVID-19 UP TO MARCH 30

