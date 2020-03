March 24 (Reuters) - Greater China Financial Holdings Ltd :

* LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$206.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$58.6 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$151 MILLION VERSUS HK$152.6 MILLION

* COVID-19 MAY HAVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP, EXTENT OF WHICH COULD NOT BE ESTIMATED AS AT MARCH 24