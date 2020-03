BRIEF-Greatview Aseptic Packaging Says FY Revenue RMB 2.71 Billion

March 30 (Reuters) - Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd :

* GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING CO LTD- FY REVENUE RMB 2.71 BILLION VERSUS RMB 2.49 BILLION

* GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING CO LTD - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB337.3 MILLION VERSUS RMB360.1 MILLION

* GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING CO LTD- A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.14 PER SHARE IS TO BE PROPOSED

* GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING- FURTHER CHANGES IN ECONOMIC CONDITIONS FOR GROUP ARISING FROM COVID-19 MAY HAVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP